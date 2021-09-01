WHITE BIRD — My wife, Sue, and I were returning from shopping in Grangeville and saw Leah Harvey updating the sign board at the entrance to White Bird. She asked me to remind everyone that the food bank is the 2nd Monday of the month. The distribution begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the WB Area Recreation building (the old school). There is also a WBRA meeting that night at 7 p.m.
The American Legion White Bird Post 152 will hold its monthly meeting this Saturday, Sept 4, at 8 a.m. at the IOOF hall. Also, men’s breakfast and Bible study meets this Saturday at 7 a.m. at Pleasant View Baptist.
I was contacted this week by the new owners of the building that once was Mount Idaho Baptist Church. Bill and Kathy are the new owners, and they plan on converting the building into a private residence. Bill is looking for a new home for most of the pews. They are in very good condition, padded and 10-feet long. They will keep a few of them but would like to give most of them away ASAP. If interested, contact Bill 986-689-9417.
Pleasant View Baptist had some special visitors this past Sunday. Art and Daphne Kinskie were 20-year, full-time residents of Dixie, but recently have purchased a home in the Twin Rivers division near White Bird. They were joined in the morning service by the family that is purchasing their Dixie home. The Kinskies are a wonderful addition to Pleasant View, and I am sure Jeff, Jocelyn and their children will be a welcome addition to the community of Dixie.
Pleasant View has enjoyed some encouraging growth this past year, with eight new members this month and an average attendance of 35. New members Carl Salisbury (new White Bird postmaster) and his wife, Kayla, are interested in working with children. Carl will be helping Pastor Randy with starting a Good News Club this month, on Sept.15. It will be an afterschool activity to be held every Wednesday afternoon, from 4 - 5:30 p.m. Carl will be leading the music while Pastor Randy and Kayla will be teaching the K-8th grade kids. For information, contact Carl at the Post Office or Pastor Randy 509-435-8732. I am sure that when I mentioned the name “Good News Club”, many adults in White Bird had flashback memories of attending the GNC. The school bus from Grangeville would pull up in front of the school and unload the kids; then Ms. Newby would let her students go and almost all the kids would head for the church. Nancy Connolley was the leader and the first song always ended with “That’s wonderful, e______! Good news!”. How many of my readers instantly filled in the blank?
We were watching the “Outdoors Idaho” PBS channel recently, that featured Idaho Fire Watch towers around the state. It was really interesting, especially when it talked about the Dreher’s purchasing a fire tower, dismantling it and then reassembling it above their home in Slate Creek.
Also, happy birthday to Bruce!
