WHITE BIRD — Wow! What wild weather for Easter weekend!
Saturday saw blizzard conditions all through the Salmon River Valley. The jet boat races were called off due to the low visibility on the river but that did not stop the kids from hunting down the Easter eggs and the prizes at the White Bird Recreation Building. There was a large turnout for the hunt and parents report that it was somewhat challenging but fun for the kids. A huge thank you goes out to Darla Brumley, who stepped up and took charge of putting the hunt together.
The Sonrise service, the next morning, was a 180-degree turnaround. As the believers gathered at the Battlefield overlook early on Sunday morning, it was a chilly 28 degrees, but the sun was flooding the White Bird valley and it was a beautiful morning. The breakfast that followed packed the church fellowship hall. A big thank you to Susie Brust and Judy Dillon for decorating the hall and cooking the breakfast. Thanks also to Bunky and Lois Lathan for coming down from Grangeville to join us. It was good to see them both.
A very positive update on Delsie Whinery: she is home, the infection is gone and she is looking forward to the next steps in the process for her to be able to walk again.
The last cribbage tournament of the season was held this past Saturday with 12 players participating. Brian came in first, Steve was second and Lydia was in third place. The tournament will start up again in the fall. The Community Potluck will also start up again in September.
Your columnist and wife, Sue, are off to Lewiston today to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary; and Dick and Susie Brust will be celebrating their 57th on Saturday.
