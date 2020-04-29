WHITE BIRD -- We made it through the month of April with this virus stay at home order, and now we can start phasing back in the opening of restaurants, gyms, movie theatres and churches. Phase two will allow schools, camps, and public parks to reopen, and the aforementioned industries in phase one can adopt less strict guidelines. Phase three will allow major sporting events to return under light distancing guidelines, and employers can return to normal staffing. This will all become the decision of each governor of the states, according to President Trump. The Idaho Governor will be doing a four-step phase which will go into the month of June. We are opening back up, but remember to do it a little at a time.
I am going to list the upcoming meetings but check before you go, as they may not be having them. Thursday, May 7, is the food bank pickup at the WBARD building, and I’m sure Leah and Rob would appreciate any volunteers who can help. The WBARD will hold its meeting on the 11th at 7 p.m., city council will be on the 13th at 6 p.m., chamber meeting will be the 14th at 10 a.m., and the community meeting will be on the 15th at 6 p..,m at the WBARD building. Remember, these are tentative, so check with someone before you go. Our next “big” event will be White Bird Days and the Rodeo. As of now, the rodeo is still going to be held on June 19 and 20, so be watching for information on these events.
Do you need small engine repair done? Greene’s Engine Repair has opened at the Steelhead Inn near Box Canyon on U.S. Highway 95. Cody can be reached at 208-315-2973 or cgreene01234@gmail.com.
The Chinook Salmon season is open, the river is warming up, irises are blooming and the birds are chirping. Are you ready…let’s go camping! Swift Water RV Park is open!
Pastor Randy would like to let everyone know he is having the drive-in-style services each Sunday, 10 a.m., at the entrance to White Bird, until this social distancing has been lifted. Everyone is invited to bring chairs and sit in front of your vehicles as well.
Some of you know by now that the rodeo committee had some things stolen from them. Be aware of your belongings…with everyone staying at home, people passing through are on the hunt . Luck would be on our side, and we were able to get the weed eaters back, but not our water pump. Road trip to Montana and met with the guy (and the cops) that called us to let us know that he had them. Let’s help each other keep an eye on things.
Thanks to Cheryl, she has been working on the cemetery, getting it worked up before Memorial Day gets here.
Birthday wishes go out to Donna Seyer (3rd), Ralph Lamb, Alan Gross (4th), Mike Fredrickson (5th), Brian Yoakum, John Bashaw (6th), Vade Holes (8th), Maggie Black (9th).
In Memory of Joe Wilson (3rd), Holly Sickels (5th), Frank Zumwalt (6th), Gladine Gortsema (7th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Steve & Di Bunting (4th), Stan & Lauren Wilson (9th).
Prayers go out to Danielle on the passing of her grandmother, Labelle.
TidBits: You know that spring is here when you hear the birds singing, the trees are budding out, flowers are coming up from the ground and blooming. The sound of a lawn mower, children giggling, garden beds being tilled up and neighbors visiting over the fences…have you gone back in time in your mind yet?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.