WHITE BIRD — A Halloween Party at the IOOF Hall in White Bird is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. There will be a costume contest for all ages, a pumpkin carving contest (bring the pumpkin carved or decorated), a scarecrow contest for kids and adults (bring it decorated), and games (ring toss, shooting gallery, fishpond and a cake walk). Refreshments will be served! Tickets are eight for $1.
Syringa Hospital is putting on a flu shot clinic on Friday, Oct. 28, from 1-3 p.m. The clinic will be held at the IOOF Hall. Flu shots are covered 100% by most insurance plans. To use insurance, bring your insurance card and driver’s license with you. If you do not wish to use insurance, the cost is $35 at the time you receive the shot. Bring exact cash or a check made out to SHC.
White Bird Gun Club: There will be a meeting of the gun club on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m. All members and friends are invited to attend. This meeting will be to prepare for the 2023 trapshooting opening and practice. The meeting will be at the gun club on the south end of town and across White Bird Creek.
For those who are on Medicare and may not have heard, there are now Medicare Advantage plans available in Idaho County. The open sign-up window runs until Dec. 7 and the plans become effective Jan. 1, 2023. Go to medicare.gov for information.
For those who have been asking about the Christian School for White Bird, I should have much more information for everyone in next week’s column. For now, it is looking very positive.
The days are getting shorter and colder, and I want to remind everyone about the excellent, small library we are blessed to have in town. The hours of operation are Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, 1-3 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The new calendars will be coming out in a month or so; be sure to get one and find out what the theme is for 2023. The funds from the sale of the calendars help support its operation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.