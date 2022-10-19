White Bird News standing

WHITE BIRD — A Halloween Party at the IOOF Hall in White Bird is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. There will be a costume contest for all ages, a pumpkin carving contest (bring the pumpkin carved or decorated), a scarecrow contest for kids and adults (bring it decorated), and games (ring toss, shooting gallery, fishpond and a cake walk). Refreshments will be served! Tickets are eight for $1.

Syringa Hospital is putting on a flu shot clinic on Friday, Oct. 28, from 1-3 p.m. The clinic will be held at the IOOF Hall. Flu shots are covered 100% by most insurance plans. To use insurance, bring your insurance card and driver’s license with you. If you do not wish to use insurance, the cost is $35 at the time you receive the shot. Bring exact cash or a check made out to SHC.

