WHITE BIRD — The Community Halloween Party will be Saturday, Oct. 23, 6-8 p.m. at the IOOF Hall. There will be the usual games, costume contest with cash prizes, pumpkin carved contest (bring a carved, stenciled or decorated pumpkin), a decorated scarecrow contest and the favorite cake walk. Everyone is welcome! For information or if you would like to help or donate a goodie for the cake walk call Darla Brumley 208-839-2205. Tickets are eight for $1.00.
The White Bird Volunteer Fire Department will be holding an open house at the fire station, 212 River Street, White Bird. They will be serving hot dogs, chili dogs and beverages. There will be drawings, an opportunity to update your home safety information, win a drawing and see the fire team demonstrate some fire tips. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 3 p.m.
A Celebration of Life for Fred “Butch” “Nick” Nichols will be held at the IOOF Hall on Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. Bring potluck salads and desserts; all else will be provided. Verna, Joaquin and Dave will provide live music.
During hunting season, the deer know where the safe spots are. I turned off Doumecq Road onto Gregory Creek and there was a nice 3-point, white tail buck staring in my truck window. I waved at him as he stood there, three feet away – he knew he was safe. Writing of Doumecq Rd., Dick and Susie Brust had a close call in their vehicle. Susie noticed their rig was not riding right on the way home from Riggins on Wednesday. On the way home from church that night, their right rear wheel came off going up the hill. Fortunately, they were next to a wide spot and were able to get out of the road safely. Scary but, thank You Lord!
The large cougar, that has been roaming around the Twin Rivers Development, was harvested this past Thursday. It was a large, 150 lb. male that was causing some concern for those who like to jog or walk in that area. It was killed up above where Ryan and Ashley Hampton and their kids live. The cougar was taken by Cornerstone Christian Learning Center so that the students in Mrs. Hauger and Mrs. Thanstrom’s classes could see and touch it.
Your writer and his wife, Sue, spent several days in Lewiston this past weekend. Does attending your great-grandson’s 5th birthday indicate that we are getting old? Nah! No way! Well, maybe a little.
