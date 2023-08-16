WHITE BIRD — There will be a celebration of the life of Ruth Paul on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at the IOOF Hall in White Bird. The Royal Gems Rebekahs will be serving the meal, the family will be providing the meat, and side dishes and desserts are welcome. Friends are asked to bring their favorite “Ruth stories” to share with the family. Ruth was a resident of White Bird for many years before moving the family up to Mt. Idaho.
Kip Attaway, cowboy comedian/musician/songwriter, will be playing at Grandma’s Place, 179 Deer Creek Road, on Saturday, Aug. 19. The show will also feature Blain Mosman from Nezperce and The Wild River Band from White Bird. The gates open at 4:40 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Check with Verna Lowe at the Canyon House for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.