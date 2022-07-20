WHITE BIRD — Have you noticed the large thermometer sign hanging on the IOOF Hall in downtown White Bird? The Royal Gem Rebekahs Lodge is trying to save the building by replacing the roof, painting the building, and doing a number of other repairs. The hall has been the center of so many activities in town over the years.
Dick Brust remembers coming off of Doumecq to town as a kid with his parents for dinner and dancing at the hall. I’m sure many other “old-timers” have the same memory. The White Bird School would always put on a Christmas program for the town that was standing room only. It is the place to hold memorial dinners, fundraisers for different organizations, family reunions, and to cast your ballot for your favorite political candidate. The building has gotten tired and needs some help. To that end, here are two opportunities for our area to raise funding for the building. Polly and Les Fischer will be putting on Summer Burger Mondays in the Park all summer long, as the weather permits. They will be cooking at the Veterans Memorial Park from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; the first was held on July 18. Donations of $5 are asked for the hamburger or cheeseburger and chips.
The other event is a dinner/dance on Aug. 6 at “Grandma’s Place” (old White Bird Mill site), 260 Deer Creek Rd. Joaquin, Verna and Dave will provide the music. The meal will be hamburgers, hot dogs, beans and salads. They will be asking for a donation of $10 per person. If you are reading this column but are out of town and unable to attend either of these fundraisers, but desire to contribute to the effort, a contribution can be sent to Royal Gem #13, P.O. Box 200, White Bird, ID 83554. So far, $2,400 of a needed $20,000 has been raised.
A reminder there is a farmers’ market each Wednesday at The Confluence Resort (the old Hoot’s Café) each Wednesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, arts and crafts. They are looking for more vendors, so give them a call at 208-565-0478 for information.
The children of the White Bird area have enjoyed Vacation Bible School this week at Pleasant View Baptist Church. The kids will have their graduation tonight, July 20, starting at 6 p.m. with a potato bar dinner, followed by a celebration. Everyone in the community is invited to join the celebration. There will be a bounce house for the kids, also. Ten members of Leoma Baptist Church in Tennessee have had a great time teaching and helping this week. They get to enjoy the beauty of our area on Thursday as they take a jet boat tour with Hammer Down River Excursions.
