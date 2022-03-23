WHITE BIRD — Is there anyone who would be interested in helping with or organizing the Easter egg hunt? If you are, give Renee Farmer a call at 208-839-2395. Easter is on April 17 this year.
Danielle Lindsey reports the 15th Annual Joe Wilson Sausage Feed was a big success this past Sunday. From getting the doors open to closing them again, the IOOF Hall was full. She also shared that Velma Trivett’s kids were lifesavers, as they helped serve and clean up. Velma’s daughter, Payton, and her sister, Brandy Larson, played as part of the Old-Time Fiddlers group. The men of Pleasant View Baptist came in after everything was done and cleaned up the hall. All in all, Lindsey felt the fundraiser for local organizations was a great success.
Carolyn Jones reports there were nine players in the weekly cribbage tournament, with Janis taking first place and Rick second place.
