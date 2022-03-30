WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Rodeo has been set for June 17 and 18. Come join us in celebrating our 33rd year of a small-town rodeo along the banks of the Salmon River. Let ‘er Rip!
Darla Brumley has graciously accepted the responsibility of organizing the annual Easter Egg hunt. It will be held on Saturday, April 16, in the yard at the White Bird Recreation District building (the old White Bird school). Anyone who would like to contribute eggs or prizes, or help with organizing, give Darla a call at 208-839-2205. I know she would appreciate the help.
The following day, April 17, Easter sunrise services will be held by Pleasant View Baptist Church at 7 a.m., to be followed by breakfast at the church.
Cribbage tournament results: 10 players competed, with Gary taking first and John coming in second.
Ah! Spring is here! My narcissus and tulips are blooming, and the Moores’ magnolia tree is starting to blossom. Sorry Grangeville, you’ll have to wait a little longer.
