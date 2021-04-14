WHITE BIRD — The Canyon House will be closed this coming weekend, April 17-18, due to family memorial services being held. The memorial service for Evelyn Dewitt will be at 4 p.m. at the White Bird Cemetery. Following the service, everyone will go over to the old mill site on Deer Creek Road for pictures, food and music. Verna and Joaquin Lowe will be singing and playing music.
Several weeks ago, the American Legion White Bird Idaho Post 152 sponsored the annual Joe and Ada Wilson Sausage Feed, which was very enthusiastically supported by the community. Because of that support, Walt Lindsey reports that the Post was able to give a donation to every nonprofit organization in White Bird: White Bird Medical and Relief, The Quick Response Unit, the White Bird Library and the Volunteer Fire Department. Also, they were able to donate a refrigerator to the Rebekahs. Lindsey also shared that the Veterans Park has been selected as one of the top 10 veteran’s parks in the state of Idaho. Because of that, it has been chosen to participate in the “Tour of Honor”. Motorcycle enthusiasts from all over will be touring each veterans park this summer. White Bird’s Memorial Park does an excellent job.
Congratulations go out to Elli Klapprich, from Grangeville, for being selected to be the 2021 White Bird Rodeo Queen.
The Men’s Group of Pleasant View Baptist Church had an exhausting, but fun Saturday as they met for breakfast, then went up to Dick Brust’s yard to work. With the donation of a load of poles and four employees from Pineda Post and Pole, they were able to cut, split and deliver free firewood to 12 different families in the White Bird area. With this being the end of winter (feels like it even though I know that it is spring), many families were running short of firewood. While Dick Brust and I were delivering a load of firewood to a widow on Deer Creek on Sunday afternoon, he remarked that the road felt like he was on a freeway in the city, it was so busy. We guessed that a lot of folks were coming back from the weekend at Pittsburg Landing. “Thank you” to Rob Beeson and Rance Moore for the use of your wood splitters. A trailer load went to Delvin and Renee Keeler. He is looking thin but is getting better now that he is under Renee’s good care.
Small communities struggle to maintain their identity and sense of well-being. It takes people like Walt and Danielle Lindsey, and Brian and Barb Lowe and many others stepping up and providing excellent leadership for groups to survive and thrive. A big “thank you” goes out to them and to every active member of the White Bird Community.
