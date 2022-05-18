WHITE BIRD — No one wants to receive an active 911 alert (this is how fire calls are paged out now) and see that the fire address is yours! This past Tuesday afternoon, Ed and Sandy Murphy experienced the nightmare of every homeowner – a house fire. An electrical fault has been determined to be the cause of the fire. They were able to save a few personal items, but the home is a total loss. Many thanks go out to those who responded in an effort to save the home: White Bird Fire Department, Salmon River Fire Department, Dean Heckman and Todd Cullin, with private water trucks, and many friends and neighbors.
The Rebekahs will be having their Spring Fiesta on May 21 at the IOOF Hall beginning at noon and running until they are out of food. Come join us for a Tex-Mex delight, chili rellenos, chicken enchiladas, Mexican lasagna, southwest salad, flan, and much more. Proceeds will go for roof repair and maintenance on the hall.
A celebration of life for Tammy Frost will be held at the Hammer Creek Campground from 3-5 p.m., May 21. Please bring a camp chair, a dish to share, byob, and your favorite story about Tammy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.