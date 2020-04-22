WHITE BIRD -- The end of April can’t come soon enough – still have to stay put until April 30...let’s hope!
The sun has been out, and many are taking pleasure in this, camping, getting to the mountains or rivers, shopping, yard work, and whatever they can do for even a few minutes.
Monty and I were at the arena last Sunday working up the arena and spraying weeds. We are still working on upkeep in hopes of having our rodeo in June…stay tuned as we should know for sure by the end of April. None of the ICA sanctioned rodeos have been canceled, as of yet.
Cheryl reported that some hummingbirds are starting to show up, so get those feeders put up, they will be hungry! Beth had one or two at her place at McKenzie Creek, too.
Just a reminder, that the Canyon House remains open with their hours being Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You have to use the drive-up window for your needs. Red’s Café is limiting the breakfast menu as normal, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, strips, finger steaks and fish. No salads or dinners until further notice. It’s still curbside service.
The General Store remains at curbside pickup or you can call your orders in and they will fill them too.
Where we are still a stay at home, the WBARD plant and craft fair, and the Community meeting that were scheduled for the end of the month are canceled until further notice.
I see the White Bird Bar had their doors open and were cleaning and getting ready to get back to work in May. I hope all businesses will be back to full swing in May.
Pastor Randy would like to let everyone know that he is having the drive-n-style services each Sunday, 10 a.m., at the entrance to White Bird, until this social distancing has been lifted. Everyone is invited to bring chairs and sit in front of your vehicles as well. Any questions, you can all Randy at 208-839-2220.
I’d like to ask all my peeps from down here a favor…my granddaughter turns 10 on May 3. She was excited about turning the "double digits" and now can’t go out so her birthday, so will be a stay at home. Her parents have decided to ask for anyone that has a postcard from any out of state or overseas that they have been to, to send it to her. She has a big world map on her wall, so they will be turning this into a geography lesson as well. You can mail them to me at 212 W. So. 2nd Street, Grangeville, ID 83530, and I will get them to her. Thanks so much!
Birthday wishes go out to Brandy Trivett, Bert Tumelson (26th), Ty Minter, Kristin Black (27th), Aras Holden, Hank Palmquist, Samuel Dalgliesh (28th),Mary Bakker (2nd).
In Memory of Bonnie O’Farrell (26th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Larry & Noelia Zbinden (29th).
TidBits: By Chris LeDoux: “If they ever saw a sunrise on a mountain mornin’, and watched those cotton candy clouds go by, then they’d know why I live beneath these western skies.” There have been some glorious clouds these last few days...go out and just sit and enjoy!
