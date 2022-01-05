WHITE BIRD — Last week, I mentioned the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department had passed out gift bags to various families in the community, which were much appreciated. This week I would like to give a shout out to the Royal Gem Rebekahs Lodge No. 13, of White Bird. Paula Prewett, Barbara Lowe and Lydia Chrane took boxes of donations from the Rebekahs to the food bank in Grangeville. Not everyone is doing well these days and donations to the food bank are always welcome. Thank you, ladies!
There were 13 cribbage players this Saturday, Jan. 1, in the tournament, with Gary taking first place and Dot coming in second. Red’s Café was planning on closing, but the latest news is they will close for a couple of weeks, then reopen Jan. 11 with new times and a new menu. On the other side of the street, I heard the White Bird Store has closed until further notice.
Delsie Whinery came through her operation at St. Al’s in Boise but will need several more operations before she can come home. Her mom, Susie Brust, is staying down there to keep her company.
The Good News Club at Pleasant View Baptist will start meeting again this afternoon, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 4-5:30 p.m. The men will meet this Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7 a.m. for breakfast and Bible study. The ladies will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, for their fellowship, all ladies in the community are invited.
I know there are a number of families attending my church who have moved to this area in the last two to three years and even more families who do not attend my church. I would like to know if there is any interest in the community of having a monthly potluck luncheon at the WB Recreation Building. It would be a time of getting to meet our neighbors and to get to know each other better. Everyone has a lot to offer in the way of talents and skills, that can help grow and unite our town and it would be great to find out about them. We don’t have a chamber of commerce anymore, so it might be an opportunity to get something started in that direction. It would not be a church thing, even though I am promoting it and am willing to take some leadership with it. Suggestions or comments are welcomed. I am thinking maybe Jan. 20 at noon for the first get-together. If you are interested in trying this, message or email me. I will let everyone know in this column if this is a go or no go.
