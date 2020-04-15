WHITE BIRD -- I hope everyone had a great Easter. Even though the sun was out, it was still chilly. We’re still doing the social distancing until the end of the month (I hope).
The Easter Sonrise service took place on Easter Sunday at the pull-out on Highway 95 and I want to thank Maggie for the pictures. Looked chilly, but many did attend as they could stay in their cars if they wanted.
There isn’t a lot to inform anyone about, but do want to keep you updated on the places that are still open, even reduced hours, until further notice.
Canyon House remains open. Their hours will be Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You have to use the drive- up window for your needs. As Verna calls it, “We have window shopping and we can serve liquor through the window.”
Red’s Café menus have changed, as they are limiting the breakfast menu as normal, pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, strips, finger steaks and fish. No salads or dinners again until further notice. It’s still curbside service.
The General Store remains at curbside pickup or you can call your orders in and they will fill them too.
As the weather becomes warmer, the animals all start to move, and this includes the rattlesnakes. They have been seen at Pittsburg, so look before you pick anything up or where you may step, just to be sure.
How about a little good news in our current situation? IDPR has received approval from the Governor’s office to extend 2019 OHV stickers until May 31, 2020. We are spreading the word throughout the law enforcement community, so they are aware of this extension as well. Check with land managers before venturing out to ensure the opportunity is still open. While there are closures on some Forest land, BLM still remains open. Be sensitive to our small communities and their lack of EMS and medical care. This is another instance to check with the sheriff’s office.
Rumors are flying as usual. The White Bird Rodeo is still a go at this time. We have been approved through the Idaho Cowboys Association and they have not made a call on some of the rodeos at this time. We, as a committee, are hoping to not have to make that call until around June 1 if needed. If you are a business, and haven’t gotten your sponsorship for the advertising, we will still be doing the program. I have also not heard anything about White Bird Days, so it is also still going to happen at this time.
The arena has been put to good use as they have been practicing bull riding down there and some of the young gentlemen took it upon themselves to empty the garbage cans after practice one weekend. Thank-you, as this is very much appreciated. Then, a young lady (8 years old) was learning the ropes of driving. Yes, she was in the pickup which had a horse trailer hooked to it. She went round and round but didn’t hurt or run into anything. What better way to start learning!
There are also a couple of activities scheduled for the end of the month and they are also waiting to make that call if they will be taking place. I will keep everyone up to date on them.
Birthday wishes go out to Kevin Zumwalt (19th), Josh Brandsford, Dick Brust, Bill Shuck (21st), Wendy Kunkel, Jacob Hickman, Jeffery Hickman (22nd), Steve Crane, Willis Claar (23rd), Pat Wilt, Buck Fitch (24th), Matt Prewett, Shane Poxleitner, Alfred Holden (25th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Dick & Susie Brust (23rd), Monty & Toni Baker (24th), Ally & Dylan Roemer (25th).
I would like to wish my husband, Monty a Happy 28th Anniversary or should I say 38, boy where did the time fly…many more to come!!
TidBits: Best joke ever: Three brothers, age 92, 94, and 96 lived in a house together.
One night the 96-year-old draws a bath, puts his foot in and pauses. He yells down the stairs, “Was I getting in or out of the bath?”
The 94-year-old yells back, “I don’t know, I’ll come up and see.” He starts up the stairs and pauses. Then he yells, “Was I going up the stairs or coming down?”
The 92-year-old was sitting at the kitchen table having coffee listening to his brothers. He shakes his head and says, “I sure hope I never get that forgetful.” He knocks on wood for good luck. He then yells, “I’ll come up and help both of you as soon as I see who’s at the door.”
Remember to keep your spirits up, and everyone needs a laugh during this shutdown…have a good week!
