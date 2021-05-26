WHITE BIRD — Memorial Day observance is May 31 at 11:11 a.m. The American Legion will be leading the Memorial Day ceremonies to honor our fallen heroes on this special day. Beginning at 11:11 a.m., the heroes’ names will be read, and a 21-gun salute will honor their service to our country. There are 95 veterans interred at the White Bird cemetery. Each of them will have a flag placed on their gravestone to mark their location. The flags will be put in place on Friday, May 28. Following the ceremony, everyone is encouraged to meet at the White Bird Veterans Memorial Park in downtown White Bird. There will a changing of the colors ceremony and an awarding of Quilts of Valor. The Rebekahs are sponsoring “Pie in the Park” during this time. Bring a pie of your own and donate to get someone else’s pie. The donations go to supporting the work of the American Legion Post #152.
“Just For the Hill of It” is just around the corner, on June 5! Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The race starts at the Hammer Creek Campground and ends near the top of White Bird Hill, a climb of about 2,200 feet, over a course of 13 miles. Register early to get a “Just For the Hill of It” T-shirt. Same day registrations will receive a T-shirt if there are any left. Registration before May 30 is $25 and after May 31 is $30. The race is a benefit for the Syringa Hospital Hospice program. For preregistration or information call Cindy or Tara at 208-983-8550.
The family of Tom Cullin gathered this past weekend to remember his passing on Aug. 2 of last year and to put up his grave marker. He is missed by his family and the community. Ruth Trivett finally was able to get her hip replaced, is back home now and is doing well. She said it felt so good to not have the pain. It was good to see her back in church and we look forward to seeing her doing the mail route again soon.
“Let the Good Times Roll”, American Legion 5th Annual Crawdad Boil, July 3, starting at 4 p.m. $20 presale and $25 at the door. Also, on July 2 are Legion Riders and ATV/UTV rider events in Grangeville and White Bird. See the posters around the area for ticket, registration and information details.
