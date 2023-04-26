WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Community Library will be having a yard sale on Saturday, May 6, at the library. Time is 9 a.m. to (approximately) 1 p.m. Plenty of assorted items for sale, including books, of course! There will also be baked goods for sale. All proceeds support our little library. We plan to have our sale outside, weather permitting, but we will move inside the library, if needed.
Also, on May 6, there will be a cleanup day for the WB Recreation ball field. Everyone is invited to help clean up the ball field area in preparation for the first community softball/cornhole/pickle ball/ladder toss/BBQ get-together on Saturday, May 13. We are hoping everyone will turn out for a time of fun and community fellowship. We plan on holding this event every 2nd and 4th Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. through May, June and July. The Baptist church will be providing the hot dogs, hamburgers and buns, with everyone else bringing side dishes. Call Randy Myers at 509-435-8732 or Velma Trivet at 208-451-5236 or stop by RED’s Kitchen for information.
