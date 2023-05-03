WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Community Library will be having a yard sale at the library this Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to (approximately) 1 p.m. Plenty of assorted items for sale, including books, of course! There will also be baked goods for sale. All proceeds support our little library. We plan to have our sale outside, weather permitting, but we will move inside the library if needed.
The summer schedule and camp registration for Camp Alacca in Harpster is now available. High school is June 26-July 1; middle school is July 10-15; 4-6 grades are July 17-22; and 2-4 grades are July 25-29. Parents can register online at Alacca.org. Full scholarships are available for all Salmon River children who want to attend one of the camps. Contact Brandy Larson at 208-790-5731 for information.
Ryan Hampton has opened Hell’s Canyon Performance in the shop building behind The Confluence on Highway 95, south of White Bird. Ryan offers full-service auto, truck and diesel repair and maintenance. He can get your logging or dump truck running in topnotch condition. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and Saturday by appointment. For information, call 208-494-4505.
Community Get-Together: Also on May 6, will be a cleanup day for the White Bird Recreation District ball field. Everyone is invited to help clean up the ball field area in preparation for the first community softball/cornhole/pickle ball/ladder toss/BBQ get-together set for the following Saturday, May 13. We are hoping everyone will turn out on May 13 for a time of fun and community fellowship. We plan on holding this event every 2nd and 4th Saturday, starting at 4 p.m., through May, June and July. The Baptist Church will be providing the hot dogs, hamburgers and buns, with everyone else bringing side dishes. Call Randy Myers at 509-435-8732, Velma Trivett at 208-451-5236 or stop by Red’s Kitchen for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.