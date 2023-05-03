White Bird News standing

WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Community Library will be having a yard sale at the library this Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to (approximately) 1 p.m. Plenty of assorted items for sale, including books, of course! There will also be baked goods for sale. All proceeds support our little library. We plan to have our sale outside, weather permitting, but we will move inside the library if needed.

The summer schedule and camp registration for Camp Alacca in Harpster is now available. High school is June 26-July 1; middle school is July 10-15; 4-6 grades are July 17-22; and 2-4 grades are July 25-29. Parents can register online at Alacca.org. Full scholarships are available for all Salmon River children who want to attend one of the camps. Contact Brandy Larson at 208-790-5731 for information.

