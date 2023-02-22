White Bird News standing

WHITE BIRD — Looking at the upcoming White Bird Community events, I think everyone is ready for winter to leave and spring to blossom. March has a number of events for everyone to mark on their calendar.

On Saturday, March 4, Pleasant View Baptist Church is sponsoring a scholarship fundraiser for Salmon River kids to attend Camp Alacca this summer. The camps are for all kids, from 1st grade through high school. The cost for a week of camp is now $225 per person, which makes it difficult for some families to afford to send two to three kids to camp, so the scholarship is available to any children on the Salmon River. The spaghetti feed entrance fee will be by donation. The feed will start at 4 p.m. at the IOOF Hall and will go until the spaghetti runs out. Red’s Kitchen is supplying the garlic bread, and donations of spaghetti, sauce, and green beans are gladly accepted. There will also be a silent auction of baked goods during the feed. For information or to apply for a scholarship, call Brandy Larson at 208-790-5731.

