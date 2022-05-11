WHITE BIRD — White Bird Days and Rodeo are just around the corner, just a month away. The rodeo will start at 5 p.m. on both June 17 and 18. White Bird Days will be on Saturday, June 18. The grand marshals this year will be Richard and Terry Eller. There will be a parade, music and activities for the kids. To register a float for the parade, call 208-451-4658.
Anyone in the White Bird area who would like to register their children or grandchildren for Camp Alacca this year should come by Pleasant View Baptist Church on Saturday, May 21. Brandi Larson will be there 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. She can get the kids registered for you. Reminder: Any kids from the White Bird area who want to attend camp, and this includes teenagers, can attend free. The church will scholarship everyone who wants to go to the camp.
Also on May 21, the Rebekahs will be holding a Spring Fiesta at the IOOF Hall. The food fiesta will go from noon until 4:30 p.m. or until the food is gone. The funds raised will go towards roof repairs on the IOOF Hall and other repairs. The hall is a tremendous community resource, so they encourage everyone to come out and enjoy some good food and fellowship with friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.