Kids put on a performance on Easter Sunday at the battlefield overlook on Sunday, April 9, to celebrate a SonRise service. More than 70 people attended the SonRise service.

WHITE BIRD — It was a very busy spring, Easter weekend in our little town. On Saturday, the Rebekahs held their bake sale at the IOOF Hall and sold out quickly. While they were doing that, the American Legion Post 152 was busy planting trees along the edge of the memorial park. Thanks to all the hard work of the post members, the park is looking great and is a fitting memorial to those who have served our country. Thank you Post members for all your hard work.

Darla Brumley would like to thank everyone who donated, helped and attended the White Bird Easter Egg Hunt. A special thank you to the Easter Bunny for visiting us, handing out goodies and taking pictures, also our WB Rodeo Queen and her mom for all their help and support, and Brian and Barb for grilling the hot dogs (I don’t know what White Bird would do without you two). Thanks also to Bonner, Lee Stone, Dan, Lynn, Shauyna, Chance, Cassie, and everyone I forgot. Thank you! It was a beautiful, sunny, fun-filled day.

