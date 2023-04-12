WHITE BIRD — It was a very busy spring, Easter weekend in our little town. On Saturday, the Rebekahs held their bake sale at the IOOF Hall and sold out quickly. While they were doing that, the American Legion Post 152 was busy planting trees along the edge of the memorial park. Thanks to all the hard work of the post members, the park is looking great and is a fitting memorial to those who have served our country. Thank you Post members for all your hard work.
Darla Brumley would like to thank everyone who donated, helped and attended the White Bird Easter Egg Hunt. A special thank you to the Easter Bunny for visiting us, handing out goodies and taking pictures, also our WB Rodeo Queen and her mom for all their help and support, and Brian and Barb for grilling the hot dogs (I don’t know what White Bird would do without you two). Thanks also to Bonner, Lee Stone, Dan, Lynn, Shauyna, Chance, Cassie, and everyone I forgot. Thank you! It was a beautiful, sunny, fun-filled day.
Easter SonRise services at the battlefield overlook were blessed by a large attendance of more than 70 people, a performance by the kids of the church, and great praise to our risen Savior, Jesus Christ. To top it all off, the weather was beautiful – 60 degrees, sunshine and no winds. All in all, a great weekend.
Everyone is invited to join Pleasant View Baptist Church to enjoy a BBQ dinner and hear a music concert on Sunday, April 16. Ron and Kathy Green from McCall will be sharing their music ministry starting at 6 p.m., and the church is cooking hot dogs and hamburgers with all the fixings at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the food, the fellowship and then hear some great Gospel music.
Looking down the road to May as the weather warms up – mark your calendar for some community fun on May 13. We are looking at some softball (pickup games or organized teams), cornhole competition, and a BBQ with hot dogs and hamburgers. Everyone in the area is invited to come and play or just cheer. Call Randy Myers at 509-435-8732 if you want to help or have a team. On Saturday, May 6, the men of Pleasant View Baptist Church will be working on the ball field at the White Bird Recreation District field, raking and cleaning it up if anyone wants to come and help.
