WHITE BIRD — Our community came together during White Bird Days to raise money to buy an AED machine for the community to use. We had 18 people take the AED/CPR class last week, that was taught by Cody and Grace Killmar. Heather Cullin stated “that I hope to God we never will have to use it, but if we do, it is here for anyone to use... I know Tom is looking down and is proud of us”. The AED is mounted on the outside wall of the Silver Dollar Bar downtown, so it is quickly available for anyone to use. Enough money was donated that a security setup was also able to be purchased to keep an eye on the unit.
We have a champion in town! Payton Trivett was awarded the title of Grand Champion for bareback Riding at the 2021 4-H horse show last Saturday. The event was held at the Border Days Arena. She also won nine ribbons, with five of them being blue. Way to go, Payton!
Thank you to Sandy Murphy, White Bird city clerk, for designing, printing and delivering T-shirts for the Pleasant View Baptist Vacation Bible School. They look great and the cost was very reasonable. This past Sunday evening, the church held a rally to kick off the VBS. Jerry Alley did the cooking of the hamburgers and hot dogs. Great job as always. The Mission team from Leoma, Tennessee, has fallen in love with our little town, especially the Ringsmith's Antique store. A number of items will be making their way back to Tennessee with them. The VBS will finish up this evening, July 28, with a taco bar at 5 p.m., a VBS graduation and mini concert at 6 p.m. and an ice-cream social and bounce-house afterwards. Everyone in the community is invited to attend. The mini concert will feature singing by Alesha Moore. She has a beautiful voice and loves singing about the Lord.
Just a reminder to be cautious about your water usage. Outside watering is still restricted, no outside watering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.