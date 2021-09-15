WHITE BIRD — I received the September edition of Ruralite the other day and saw some White Bird locals made the front cover of the magazine. There was a very nice article about the change from Hoot's Café to The Confluence and the new owners, Dan and Heather Suresus. They have brought many changes to the business and are anticipating making many more. Go by, say hi, check out all the good items they have on hand. Here’s wishing them much continued success in their business.
This note was in last week’s column, but it bears repeating as the tournament will be held this coming Saturday. The First Annual O.C. Abbott Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Sept. 18 at the Grangeville Golf Course. The tournament is to honor O.C., a long time White Bird resident, who was very active in our community and in the American Legion White Bird Post 152. The proceeds from the tournament will go to support the work of the American Legion Post 152. O.C. had some underlying medical issues and when he contracted covid-19, it took him last year. His wife, Maggie, is still very active and a great asset to our community. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and tee off is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The cost is $100 for green fees, lunch and prizes. The two grand prizes are great! Look for the posters around town and get signed up. For information or to preregister call Walt Lindsey 208-404-8571 or Maggie Abbott 208-507-1777.
Ryan and Ashley Hampton were baptized two Sundays ago in the church baptistry. Afterwards their son, Devyn, asked to be baptized also, but said that he wanted to be baptized in the Salmon River at Skookumchuck Beach, as that was a favorite spot of his grandmother’s. This past Sunday, the members of Pleasant View Baptist held a BBQ and baptism at the beach. The weather was beautiful and about 30 members watched this special moment in Devyn’s life.
The weekly Good News Club will meet this afternoon, 4-5:30 p.m. at the Baptist Church. The school bus from Grangeville arrives at the old school building at about 4 p.m. so the kids can get off the bus and walk down to the church. All White Bird area children are invited to attend, regardless of where they attend church services. The club is for kids from K-high school. For information call the church 208-839-2220.
Mark your calendar. There will be a celebration of life for Richard Warren Comrie, (9/30/47 -6/28/21), on Thursday, Sept. 30. It will be held at the Silver Dollar Bar in White Bird, at 2 p.m. with the band American Bonfire playing from 2-6 p.m. That will be followed by karaoke starting at 7 p.m. There will also be a free pool tournament with prizes. Bring your own chair as there will be outside activities if the weather permits.
There was a Pig Roast fund-raiser for Pricilla Giddings this past Sunday at the White Bird Recreation District building. Ms. Giddings is our local state representative and is running for the office of Lieutenant Governor. Treasurer Doug Giddings (former sheriff) shared that it takes about 1 million dollars to run a viable campaign these days. Glad to see all the people there who were supporting her campaign.
