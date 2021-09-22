WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Community Library has canceled the yard sale they planned to hold this weekend due to covid concerns. They do plan on holding it later.
Swiftwater RV Park will be hosting the ladies group known as Sisters on the Fly this weekend.
Pleasant View Baptist: The Good News Club meets every Wednesday, 4-5:30 p.m., for kids from K-high school. The Women’s Dinner and Bible Study is this coming Monday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. Call Pastor Randy 208-839-2220 for information.
There will be a celebration of life for Richard Warren Comrie (9/30/47 - 6/28/21) on Sept. 30. It will be held at the Silver Dollar Bar, White Bird. The celebration will start at 2 p.m. with the band American Bonfire playing from 2-6 p.m. It will be followed by karaoke starting at 7 p.m. There will also be a free pool tournament with prizes. Bring your own chair as there will be outside activities if the weather permits.
The American Legion, White Bird Post shared this on Facebook, “The First Annual OC Abbott Golf Tournament was a great event. We would like to thank all the people who made it possible. The Grangeville Country Club deserves a big thank you. Sheila and Tyler were so much help, in so many ways, thank you. Killgore Adventures and Hammer Down, as always, thank you. Thank you to the Idaho County Veteran Outreach and Community Center for sponsorship of our hats and so much more. Thank you to Julie Bentley for the hats. Thank you to all the people who came.”
The White Bird Road District did a chip and seal on the road coming into White Bird from Highway 95. It’s a little noisy right now but thank you for the good work on our roads. It takes lots of work to keep things in good shape, so we appreciate all that the road crew does.
The old joke is that if you want to make it rain, wash your car. A variation of that theme is to plan a birthday party on the patio of the White Bird Recreation building. Velma Trivett held Briisin’s 6th birthday celebration this past Saturday (congratulations, little buddy). Thank you, Velma and Briisin, for the much need rain on Saturday.
Update on Pastor Bill Horn, of Clearwater Baptist Church. He is in ICU and is now intubated due to lung damage. His wife, Nelda, and family are with him in Twin Falls.
A funeral service will be held for Johnnie Perkins at the White Bird Cemetery this Friday at 11 am. She was a resident of White Bird for a number of years before moving to Craigmont and then Missouri.
