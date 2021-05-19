WHITE BIRD — I know this notice may seem early, but the White Bird Rodeo and White Bird Day is just around the corner; June 18-19. The theme for White Bird Day is “Back With a Bang”. There will be a parade, music, lots of games and food. The parade and activities will be in town. The rodeo will be held at the arena on the North side of Highway 95, at Twin Bridges. If you are a member of a club, plan on entering a float in the parade. It is fun to see the floats that groups put together and it is good for the community to see that your group is active. White Bird Days and Rodeo is always held on Father’s Day weekend, so mark your calendar, grab dad off the La-Z-Boy and have a great time! There will be a White Bird Day planning meeting June 3, at 6 p.m., in the Silver Dollar Bar back room.
Ladies’ dinner and Bible study at Pleasant View Baptist Church is set for June 24, at 6 p.m. All ladies in the community are welcome to attend. The Church was blessed on Mother’s Day with a high attendance of 40 and 30 this past Sunday. That is the most people at the morning service in a long time.
The American Legion White Bird post will be placing flags on each grave in the White Bird cemetery on Friday, May 28, as they prepare to observe Memorial Day, May 31.
Last week’s column had a long note concerning a fund-raiser for the Syringa Hospice program. The “Just For the Hill of It!” event will be held June 5. The ride starts at Hammer Creek Campground, through the town of White Bird and all the way up the old White Bird grade; a ride of 13 miles that climbs over 2,200 feet in elevation. Phew! Call Cindy or Tara at 208-983-8550 to preregister or for information.
As pastor of the Baptist Church, it is my practice to try to talk to as many people as I can, wherever I happen to see them. This week, I stopped by the Catholic Church and visited with Gary, who comes down from Grangeville to the services on Saturday. He was working on the church lawn, to clean it up and make it look better. Bill and Connie Shuck kept it looking good for many years. I know Bill is having a hard time getting around these days but thank you both for all the years you took care of the grounds. As I talked with Gary, a couple strolled by, so I caught up with them and visited for a bit. They were from Australia (what an accent!) and remarked that our town seemed like a very nice place. Later, I saw Sheryl Clark watering the Veterans’ Memorial Park; Brenda Heckman weed eating and Randy Brown mowing the White Bird Recreation grounds; all volunteers keeping our town looking nice. Yes, it is a nice town to live in.
