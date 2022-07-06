WHITE BIRD — While all the events were going on in Grangeville, White Bird was having its own good time. Walt Lindsey shared the following:
“It was amazing. We had about 150 people attend the sixth annual crawdad feed, put on by the White Bird Post 152 of the American Legion in the White Bird Veterans Park. Someone new to the area came up to me and said ‘this is Americana, good people, eating good food, listening to great music, enjoying a beverage, on the anniversary of the birth of our nation. This is what the forefathers had in mind.’ I think that sums it up very well. I’d like to thank all the volunteers who helped make it happen. It takes a lot of effort to pull off a successful event. Our community pulls together when it counts. I’d also like to thank all the donors and sponsorships for their generosity. And finally, all the folks who came and had a good time. Your support makes these events so successful. All proceeds from any Post 152 event goes to Veterans Park improvements. The park has been voted top five in the State of Idaho, and is the only one funded as a nonprofit.”
Paul Sand will be host to a “free local produce” market on Saturdays at the Sandcastle, 405 River Street, in White Bird, beginning Saturday, July 2.
“Local growers can drop off produce donations Friday evening or Saturday morning. Anonymous donations will not be accepted,” Sand said. “I am doing this to avoid wasting thousands of pounds of fresh food that have no other means of distribution.” During this week, he expects to have strawberries and cherries available.
Pleasant View Baptist Church is getting ready to put on its annual Vacation Bible School on July 18-20, 9 a.m.-noon. It will be exciting for the kids, plus there will be services for the adults, also. Next week, I will share some more details but for now, mark your calendar and plan on bringing your children and grandchildren.
