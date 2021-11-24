WHITE BIRD — The Silver Dollar Bar is putting on their annual Thanksgiving Day Potluck. Everyone is invited to join together for this celebration. The turkey and ham are already signed up for, so if you would like, bring a food item along with your appetite. Everything starts at noon. Pleasant View Baptist celebrated Thanksgiving early by having a meal this past Sunday. The service and the fellowship hall were packed with more than 45 people. The new owners of Art and Daphne Kinskie’s home in Dixie, Jef and Jocelyn Bagley, and daughters, came over and joined the giving of thanks.
The White Bird Community Christmas Celebration starts off with a Christmas lighting contest. Judging will take place Friday evening, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Businesses and homes in the 83554 zip code area are encouraged to enter the contest by calling Barb Lowe, 208-507-3292 or Anita Dehning, 208-451-4658. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd-place winners. The lighting contest will be followed up by all day events on Saturday, Dec. 18. There will be a cookie party at the White Bird Recreation Building, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; a Chili Cornbread Cookoff downtown, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., contact Sherry, 208-507-2902; a Christmas Pageant at 4:30 p.m. at the IOOF Hall, contact Pastor Randy, 509-435-8732; the parade 6 p.m. with lineup at 5:30 p.m., register with Barb or Anita; and a Santa visit downtown at 6:30 p.m. The day of celebration will be topped off with fireworks put on by Hammer Down Excursions. The date is coming quickly so make your entries, look up your recipes, and mark your calendar for Dec. 17 and 18.
Pleasant View Baptist Church will be celebrating its 40th anniversary on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. The church was purchased from the Assemblies of God after their church closed. The building was constructed by Reverend Cline in the 50s, while he worked at the White Bird lumber mill. The Baptist group had been meeting in the IOOF Hall and several times at the Catholic church. The first official service in the building was Dec. 25, 1981. The 40th celebration will also honor Jim and Patsy Myers, for their ministry. Jim was the founding pastor of Pleasant View and Redeemer Baptist Church (originally Mountain Shadows Baptist Church in Grangeville), as well as others in central and northern Idaho. Everyone is invited to come to the 10 a.m. worship service and the fellowship meal to follow. Former members and friends are invited to join us in this celebration of the life of our church and of the ministry of the Myers. Side note: To answer your question, Jim and your writer are not related as best we can figure out.
Ben Carson once stated that he is twice a lottery winner. First, he was born in the USA and second, he is a born-again believer in Jesus Christ. I am so thankful that I am also a double winner. Not everyone is the second but if you were born in the USA, be thankful for all your blessings. With all its shortcomings, failures, and struggles, the United States of America is a blessed, wonderful country to live in. We are again doubly blessed to live in Idaho and, again, doubly blessed to live in this part of Idaho. Wow! How can we not be thankful! May each of the readers have a blessed Thanksgiving.
