WHITE BIRD — The Rebekahs Annual Thanksgiving Dinner is this coming Sunday, Nov. 13, at the IOOF Hall. Bingo will start at 10 a.m. and the meal will be served from noon until it’s gone. The cost for the meal is $7 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $2 for kids ages 5 and under. The proceeds go to support various Rebekah projects that help our community.

The White Bird Library will have its 2023 calendars available for purchase at the dinner. The theme for this coming year is again “Pack Strings.” This year’s history and pictures for each month are very interesting, so don’t miss out on getting next year’s calendar. The calendars also make great stocking stuffers! I received a call this week from northern California asking me how to order one of the calendars. To place an order, call the library at 208-507-3240.

