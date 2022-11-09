WHITE BIRD — The Rebekahs Annual Thanksgiving Dinner is this coming Sunday, Nov. 13, at the IOOF Hall. Bingo will start at 10 a.m. and the meal will be served from noon until it’s gone. The cost for the meal is $7 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $2 for kids ages 5 and under. The proceeds go to support various Rebekah projects that help our community.
The White Bird Library will have its 2023 calendars available for purchase at the dinner. The theme for this coming year is again “Pack Strings.” This year’s history and pictures for each month are very interesting, so don’t miss out on getting next year’s calendar. The calendars also make great stocking stuffers! I received a call this week from northern California asking me how to order one of the calendars. To place an order, call the library at 208-507-3240.
Christmas! Planning is already underway for Christmas celebrations in White Bird. The annual White Bird Christmas celebration will have a program at the IOOF hall, the parade, Santa Claus, a chili competition and will end with fireworks. This will all be happening on Saturday, Dec. 10, so start working on your float and get out your best chili recipe.
Everyone is invited to meet at the Veterans Park on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 11 a.m., to help decorate the town. There will be cookies and hot chocolate for all the workers. Be thinking about the home and business decorating competition that weekend, also. Lots will be going on, so I will bring more details in the next couple of weeks.
The Rebekahs are raffling off a gorgeous queen-sized quilt made by Kelly Rosenbaum, a beautiful afghan created by Beverly McCool, and two sets of luxurious, handmade pillowcases made by DeeDee Halquist. Tickets can be purchased ($1 each or six for $5) at the Silver Dollar, the Canyon House or from any local Rebekah member.
For the weekly cribbage tournament, there were 13 players. Lydia took first place and Jill took second.
