WHITE BIRD -- We are going to be warming up in the next week or two, so let’s hope it gets hot enough to kill this virus and get back to some kind of normal.
Most of the businesses have closed their doors: Red’s Café is doing take-out until further notice. You can call your orders in at this time to 208-839-9977. Their hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Canyon House, I believe, is still open. Adding to the list is that the White Bird General Store is still open, but now you will have to knock on the door, and they will answer, and assist you, as they are on take-out only for a while. You can call in orders at 208-839-2262.
If any of you here in White Bird and use the St. Mary’s clinic in Grangeville, you will now have to travel to Cottonwood. This is to allow them to better focus our critical resources, as well as decreasing the risk of staff and patient exposure. If you need to be screened, or have other medical needs, contact the Cottonwood clinic at 208-962-3267.
It has been decided statewide that there will be no poll voting. You will have to fill out an absentee ballot. To do this, you must either request a ballot from the Idaho County Court House at 208-983-2751, or go online at idahovotes.gov/absentee-request to request one. They will send one to you and then you can fill it out, mail it back. This is for the county and state elections on May 19. There is a deadline, so call the courthouse to get all the information you may need!
The Baptist church will be having Easter Sunrise Service at the White Bird Battlefield overlook on U.S. Highway 95. No breakfast afterwards. Anyone attending the services can stay in their cars, or stand by their vehicles, and still maintain the proper distancing. This is a non-denominational service. “It is a time to remember that Friday may be sad, Saturday may be silent, but there will be shouts of praise on Sunday!”
Pastor Randy would like to let everyone know if you are in need of help or supplies, rides, picking up meds, etc., to let him know. “The church is here to serve the community and we are available just call 208-839-2220.”
Effective immediately: Suspension of non-resident hunting licenses and tags are being put on hold; however, if you purchased your license before April 3, you may still use them. This does not affect Idaho residents, and there are no restrictions on resident tags, permits and licenses.
The Salmon River Resort is looking for an experienced mason who can assess and possibly repair a chimney. Message Kortney at www.salmonriverresortidaho.com or call 208-839-9990.
Birthday wishes go out to Grace Eller, Taylor Eller, Nancy Krueger, Dan La Rue, Koynnor Marek (13th), Anna Ousley, Aliyah Pineda (14th), Melinda Hagen, Lydia Chrane (15th), Ashley Poxleitner, Jarom Farmer (16th), Renee Farmer, Dan Cook, Marion Gortsema (17th), Kaleb Glen Bass (18th).
In Memory of Anniversary wishes go out to Marvin Lowry (13th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Roy & Renee Farmer (13th), Jessica & Brandon Cook, Jim & Dot Weeks (14th), Jim & Patty McGarvin (18th).
Tidbits: Easter – it will come. It will be celebrated. Just use your social distancing reasoning.
In place of the Easter Egg Hunts, many town are doing a t where you put plastic, paper, or any form of eggs in your windows at your home, then the parents drive by and see how many the kids can count while staying in their rigs. We are sorry this has happened, but this is an alternative and while still in your vehicles, you can still get out of the house and enjoy the fresh air, if it is only for a few minutes…have fun!! Happy Easter to all my readers.
