Save Your Hall fundraising BBQ photo

More than 100 people attended last Saturday’s Aug. 6 Save Your Hall fundraising BBQ.

 Free Press / Randy Myers

WHITE BIRD — “Save Your Hall” fundraising campaign: The BBQ that was held last Saturday evening was very successful. A big thank you goes out to the 100-plus people who attended the fundraiser and donated $4,600. Everyone enjoyed a very good meal and had a good time visiting with neighbors. Sadly, Joaquin, Verna and Dave were all sick, so everyone missed their great music.

Everything that was given has not yet been totaled, but Rick and Paula Prewett reported the campaign has received something more than $10,000. That is enough to do the first step of the repair project, a new roof. Contributions can be mailed to Royal Gems Rebekah Lodge 13, PO Box 200, White Bird, ID 83554.

