WHITE BIRD — “Save Your Hall” fundraising campaign: The BBQ that was held last Saturday evening was very successful. A big thank you goes out to the 100-plus people who attended the fundraiser and donated $4,600. Everyone enjoyed a very good meal and had a good time visiting with neighbors. Sadly, Joaquin, Verna and Dave were all sick, so everyone missed their great music.
Everything that was given has not yet been totaled, but Rick and Paula Prewett reported the campaign has received something more than $10,000. That is enough to do the first step of the repair project, a new roof. Contributions can be mailed to Royal Gems Rebekah Lodge 13, PO Box 200, White Bird, ID 83554.
Remember, every Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., hamburgers with chips are being served at the Vet’s Park for a $5 donation. All the money raised will go to the “Save Your Hall” fund.
Note from the White Bird General Store: “We have had a lot of requests to be open on Sundays. So, starting Sunday, Aug. 14, we will be open from 9 a.m.–6 p.m. and be closed on Tuesdays starting Aug. 9. Thank you to the community of White Bird for all your support!”
Red’s Café is now closed. It will reopen this Friday, Aug. 12, as Red’s Kitchen. Velma Trivett is the new owner and is excited to offer a new menu and new serving times. It will be open normally from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Come by and encourage Velma in this new adventure.
Reminder for the residents of White Bird: Water restriction notice! Due to the current conditions of city wells, lack of water in the storage tanks, and the intense heat, the city is requiring the following restrictions on the use of city water: Only water every three days; only water for 30 minutes. Do not wash vehicles of any kind; do not water during the hottest part of the day; do not water every day, and do not water unless absolutely necessary.
This old dog doesn’t really like all the new tricks: I made a trip to Pierce last Sunday for a meeting and Ashley Hampton and her two daughters went along with me. Ashley has been trying to locate a missing wireless earbud. Upon returning home, a map later appeared on my phone letting me know I had been tracked all the way to Pierce and back. What! Ashley simply said “Bluetooth, no big deal”. I said, “creepy.” The difference between the older generation and the younger generation, I guess. Who remembers the days of BR925?
