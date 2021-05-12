WHITE BIRD —The White Bird Library is beginning to work on the 2022 Community Calendar. If you are new to the area, stop by the library and pick up one of the four or five that are still available for this year. The calendar contains pictures and a short note on area history (this year is past rodeo queens) as well as birthdays, anniversaries and memories. There is an “edit” sheet available at the library where you can add or update information. The committee will begin the process after White Bird Days, so get them your information as soon as possible. If you cannot get to the library when it is open, call 208-507-3240. The library hours are Tuesday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Thursday: 1-4 p.m.; and Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The calendars help support the library, plus they are a great way to learn local history and to know that your friends are getting older.
“Just For the Hill of It”, is Saturday, June 5. This challenging (I would call it exhausting) event has been held for over 20 years. It is great fun for those who enjoy riding bicycles and taking on challenging rides. The ride starts at the Hammer Creek Campground on the Salmon River, goes through the town of White Bird and then up the old Highway 95 to the top of White Bird Hill. It is a climb of 2200 feet, over a 13-mile ride. They tell me the ride back down the hill is the fun part. The ride is a fund-raiser for the Hospice at Syringa Hospital, which primarily serves Idaho County. The funds are used to train volunteers, who assist the staff as they bring comfort to those who are near the end of their lives. Cost – preregister before May 30, is $25 and includes a shirt; register after May 31 is $30, may receive a shirt if still available. There will be a no charge luncheon at Hammer Creek Campground after the ride, donations accepted. To register call Cindy or Tara at 208-983-8550.
Mark your calendar for Memorial Day ceremonies which will be held at the White Bird Cemetery and the Veterans Memorial Park in White Bird.
White Bird Days and the White Bird Rodeo will be June 18 and 19.
The 5th Annual Crawdad Feed, sponsored by the White Bird American Legion, is planed for Saturday, July 3.
