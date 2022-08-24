White Bird News standing

WHITE BIRD — Save Your Hall fundraising: Les and Polly Fisher will hold the last “Burger Monday” feed this coming Monday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. They are located at the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown White Bird. All proceeds from the meals go to help pay for repairs on the Odd Fellows Hall. They would like to thank everyone who helped them by donating the supplies and who helped them serve the lunches. We would like to thank them for all their hard work. Contributions to help repair the hall can be mailed to Royal Gem Rebekah Lodge 13, PO Box 200, White Bird ID 83554.

Reminder for the residents of White Bird: Water restriction notice! Due to the current conditions of the city wells, lack of water in the storage tanks, and the intense heat, the city is requiring the following restrictions on the use of city water: Only water every three days; Only water for 30 minutes. Do not wash vehicles of any kind; Do not water during the hottest part of the day; Do not water every day, and do not water unless absolutely necessary.

