WHITE BIRD — Save Your Hall fundraising: Les and Polly Fisher will hold the last “Burger Monday” feed this coming Monday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. They are located at the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown White Bird. All proceeds from the meals go to help pay for repairs on the Odd Fellows Hall. They would like to thank everyone who helped them by donating the supplies and who helped them serve the lunches. We would like to thank them for all their hard work. Contributions to help repair the hall can be mailed to Royal Gem Rebekah Lodge 13, PO Box 200, White Bird ID 83554.
Reminder for the residents of White Bird: Water restriction notice! Due to the current conditions of the city wells, lack of water in the storage tanks, and the intense heat, the city is requiring the following restrictions on the use of city water: Only water every three days; Only water for 30 minutes. Do not wash vehicles of any kind; Do not water during the hottest part of the day; Do not water every day, and do not water unless absolutely necessary.
With all the hot, dry weather that we have been having, everyone is being careful not to accidentally start a wildfire. That is why it is so maddening when someone deliberately sets fires. Many thanks go out to the Forest Service personnel, who reported a suspicious person, and to the deputies who quickly responded and arrested the suspect. Thankfully, the Quinn Fire on the Joseph Plains was contained to 400 acres. Thanks also to the firefighters who worked so hard in high temperatures to put out the fire. On that same subject, I noticed a number of people at the White Bird fire station this past Saturday working on the fire equipment. Thank you to all the volunteers who work so hard to be prepared for fire emergencies. We need you and appreciate all that you do.
The Idaho County Fair has come and gone this year and I hear a number of kids on the Salmon River did very well with their animals and crafts. I was going to name names but realized I would surely miss some kids and what they did. I did hear that Briisin Trivett would much rather operate a combine than a chicken. The 4-H and other groups who work with the kids do such a great job of helping the young people learn good work ethics and the responsibility of caring for an animal. Congratulations to all the young people who entered the fair, and also to the parents and grandparents who made it possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.