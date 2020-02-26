WHITE BIRD -- As another month winds down, we are still not sure if spring has arrived or not. It will be official March 19th, so it is day-to-day as to what you will wake up to.
The town had their community meeting to further discuss White Bird Days...as it stands now, they will be continuing the celebration, with many people stepping up to continue with the activities. Cowboy breakfast will be sponsored by the Rodeo Committee, parade chairman will be Anita Dehning, with the theme as "The Roaring ’20s" and you can enter your floats, riding groups, or what have you at 208-451-4658 (cell). Announcing the parade and other activities will be Conrad Flavatta, Horse Pucky contest will be hosted by the Volunteer Fire Dept., the Duck Derby will be held at the Library, Pat at the Antique Store will be hosting a vender/craft fair for the weekend at their place beside the store. Call Pat at 208-839-2619 for information on this. Then the games, egg toss and food booths will be downtown, with possibly an old-time photo booth. Music will be left up to the bars if they want to do anything in the evenings. More on this as it gets closer. We thank everyone who took the time and committed themselves for this great celebration.
Food Bank pickup will be March 5th at noon at the WBARD building. Again, volunteers are needed and are appreciated.
Start thinking about eating green pancakes as the St. Paddy's Day Sausage feed will be held on Sunday, March 15. This all starts at the IOOF Hall at 7:30 a.m. running to 12:30 p.m. Cost $8/adults and youngsters will be $4 (5 and younger), with all proceeds staying in White Bird. Then after the breakfast, join in a ride into Pittsburgh Landing Campground. Cooking will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; bring your own drink, hamburgers, hot dogs and side dishes will be served. Donations are accepted and this will help keep up the maintenance on the trails and keep them open. This is sponsored by the Pathfinders Club.
March 14 and 15, join the Salmon River Art Guild for their "March Artisan Madness" where you can view, visit all the local artists at the WBARD building. This runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is free. The Salmon River Art Guild is celebrating 56 years of creating art along the Salmon River. The Community Library will also be at the WBARD building both days. Baked goodies will be on display for sale, so come enjoy some great eats while you view the arts and crafts.
Changes inside the IOOF Hall have been done; the Rebekahs have now torn down the false wall that was the main hall and installed a new wider door plus an exterior door was installed in the dining room. This opens up the main room and the bathrooms for better heating, as well as walking to the kitchen. Thanks go out to Scott and Steve Dalgleish, Tanner Fogleman, Quality Heating construction and Phil Dehning, who finished the floor tiles, and flooring the doorways. We are looking forward to all the Spring activities coming up at the hall.
WBARD breakfast will be March 29. Somewhere I heard there may be huckleberry pancakes - yum!
The White Bird Gun Club hosted the seventh week of shooting under cloudy skies. This week saw Shane Paul shooting a 25, Darrell Howard shot a 24, along with a 24 from Don Sickels. Youth shooters were Kaycen Sickels shooting a 20, Payje Sickels shot an 8 and Trayven Sickels shot a 14.
Pinochle winner was Leah Harvey.
Cribbage winners were Smiley Lindsey taking 1st, and 2nd place went to Nick Nichols. They had 14 players.
Birthday wishes go out to Frank Zumwalt, Jack Lees (1st), Lisa Zumwalt (2nd), Hillary Minter, Steve Bunting (3rd), Toni Robinson (4th), Peg Marek, Phil Dehning (5th), Lou Nichols (6th), and Jonathon Rhoades, Tressie Hanson (7th).
In Memory of Mary Austin (5th), and Monte C. Shuck (6th).
Congratulations to Bo Marek and Bailee Derk on the birth of their baby boy. Bailee was life-flighted to Boise and baby Dalyn Joseph Marek was born on Feb. 6. He was born with VACTERL, which is a disorder that affects many body systems. He will have to stay in Boise for a while, so a gofundme account has been set up for them. There is also one for them at Umpqua Bank here in Grangeville. These accounts will go for helping for the care of Dalyn, along with staying in Boise, lodging and food. If you can help in any way, the Mareks would be very grateful.
TidBits: Here a very good point to ponder: We go to the grocery store to buy one lb. of sliced ham wrapped in plastic, a loaf of bread in a plastic bag, a gallon of milk in a plastic jug, a pack of napkins wrapped in plastic, a Greek salad in a plastic container, a plastic bottle of mustard and a plastic bottle of ketchup, and they won't give us a plastic bag to carry it home in because the plastic bag is bad for the environment?
