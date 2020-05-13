WHITE BIRD -- The weather has been great! I hope you all had a wonderful Mother’s Day and had the chance to get out in some way to enjoy and soak up the sunshine. Our state is slowly opening back up, so remember to do your part, so we won’t have to shut down again.
Can’t wait to go camping! The Idaho State Park campgrounds will reopen May 30, which will be Memorial weekend, so make reservations as they will more than likely be filled up.
Remember there will be a community meeting on May 15, 6 p.m., at the WBARD building.
As far as I know, the American Legion have decided they should place the flags at the cemetery, remain patriotic in doing the lowering of our Nation’s Flag to half mast, play taps, say a prayer, and leave peacefully. I do not think there will be anything going on over town at this time. I’ll let everyone know if anything changes.
The ladies Bible study will be at the Pleasant View Church on May 26, starting at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcomed.
We’re back…well almost! Mark Friday the 15th on your calendar as we want to see you all! The Canyon House will be open regular hours daily. Your favorite Idaho expresso, liquor and gift store on Hwy 95 at the White Bird entrance is cleaned and ready for you. Check out the suite that is ready to rent for a weekend getaway also.
White Bird Rodeo Queen try-out will be Saturday, May 16, at 1 p.m., at the arena. We are getting the grounds in shape, green grass, and the snow on the mountains yet, make for a beautiful setting.
The Riggins Motel is offering to those who are attending or participating in the White Bird Rodeo a “stay two nights, get a third night free,” June 19 – 21. Call 208-628-3002 to book your stay!
Birthday wishes go out to Lorene Lees (17th), Amanda Rogers (18th), Brittany Farmer, Velma Parker (23rd).
In Memory of Heather Killgore (17th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Toni & Clay Robinson (21st), Melvin & Carol Cash (22nd).
TidBits: I didn’t do one this week, but I do want to give a heads up that now with the warming weather, remember the streams and rivers are running high, stay a safe distance so we won’t have to go looking for anyone! Have a good week everyone!
