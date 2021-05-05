WHITE BIRD — Alcoholics Anonymous: A women’s AA group will begin meeting each Wednesday, at 4 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church, in the Fellowship Hall. The first meeting is today. Call Joy at 808-482-0871 for information.
Walk/Run For Life is set for Saturday, May 8, 8:15 – 11:30 a.m. The event will begin at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Grangeville. Kelly Turney, a White Bird resident and excellent photographer, is the director of the Hope Centers, of Grangeville and Kamiah. She would like to encourage those who are concerned about healthy marriages and healthy babies to come and support this event. Call 208-451-3494.
Hammer Down River Excursions is doing its best to brighten up the town. Mariah Harvey finished painting the exterior of the downtown office and it does stand out to the eye. If you are wondering why such a bright red color, it is the same color as the company lettering on the jet boats. The company has been very busy this last year, even amid covid lockdowns. They have completely remodeled the old Methodist church with a new commercial kitchen, bathrooms and spacious meeting room. When I visited, Barbara Lowe was busy cooking beef roasts, ribs and chicken for the tour to Hells Canyon Dam the next day. With the addition of another commercial sized jet boat and the loosening of the covid restrictions, they are looking forward to a busy summer on the Salmon and Snake rivers.
The Salmon River Art Guild meeting will be Thursday, May 13, at 10 a.m. Following the meeting, a watercolor class taught by Sharon Herther will take place. For information and directions contact srag.idaho@gmail.com, Kathryn at 839-2808 or see www.salmonriverartguilld.com.
The White Bird Library volunteers will meet today, at 12:30 p.m. in the church.
Swiftwater RV park will be hosting a Vintage Camping Trailer show this weekend. People will be able to see inside all of the decorated trailers. There will also be a flea market.
The weather was so nice this week that Heather Cullin was sitting outside in her lawn chair, watching the cement dry. The new pad is looking good, Todd and Heather!
