WHITE BIRD -- I hope everyone remembered to set their clocks ahead this last Sunday. I want everyone to know that the "March Madness" is scheduled for March 14 and 15th at the WBARD building. The headline on my news read March 9, which was wrong.
Remember: City Council meeting will be meeting on the 11th at 6 p.m. and the Chamber meeting will be held on the 12th at 10 a.m. Chamber elections of officers will be held. We again need some people to step up to keep this organization going... they need a president, secretary and/or a treasurer as these positions are all up for election at this time.
Join in on the fun of "March Artisan Madness" at the WBARD building on Saturday and Sunday, March 14th and 15, The community library will be having a bake food sale at this time also. This all runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., both days. Come enjoy baked goodies along with touring all the art guild items.
The Rebekahs would like to remind the high school graduates for 2020 to send in your entry for the scholarship that they sponsor. You must live in the 83554 area, but if you have questions, call Beth at 208-839-2433.
Remember to get to the St. Patrick's Day Sausage Feed on Sunday, March 15. Extra chubs of sausage are available for $13. All the proceeds stay in White Bird and benefits many organizations. On that same day, join in a ride into Pittsburg and have hot dogs, hamburgers and sides with the Pathfinders. All you have to do is bring your own drink and a small donation for the food. Get out and enjoy the fresh air and scenery.
If you missed the wildfire classes that were offered here, you can still take the ones offered on April 4 at Clearwater Valley High School or on April 18 in Troy. Call 208-330-2245, Dan or Chris.
Open to the public, the workshop for invasive plants will be hosted by the University of Idaho Extension Office in Grangeville. This will be April 19 (free) and will have speakers; a trade show, information and education booths and lunch will be provided.
Yoga classes at the Baptist Church are held every Monday and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. For questions, call Mariah Crump at 208-628-2793.
March 21 and 22 will be the 17th anniversary of the Canyon House. Yes, 17 years, and with that they will be having storewide sales, drawings, and free "in house" coffee with a cookie. This will be two days of fun, so come check out all the specials.
The White Bird Gun Club hosted the 9th week of shooting under cloudy skies. This week saw 23 shooters with Paul Van Acker shooting a 25, Darrell Howard and Clay Robinson both shot 24s. Youth found Trayven Sickels with a 17.
Pinochle winner was Smiley Lindsey. Cribbage winners saw 17 players this past week. First was won by John Meisner, and John Ridley won 2nd place.
Birthday wishes go out to Colt Schacher (15th), Travis Chandler, Pardner Jack Marek (16th), Sandy Murphy (17th), Todd Cullin (18th), Tess Lindsey, Michael Cash (19th), Jeanna Meacham, Kaitlyn Gresham (21st).
In Memory of John Marek, Judy Reese (15th).
TidBits: Spring begins on March 19, so with that being said, let's try to ponder this saying: Hate no one, no matter how much they've wronged you. Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is. Give much, even if you've been given little. Forgive all, especially yourself. And never stop praying for the best for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.