WHITE BIRD — On March 21, the Idaho Pathfinders ATV club will hold a ride to Pittsburg Landing, with a BBQ on the Snake River. On the same day, the White Bird American legion will hold the 14th annual Joe and Ada Wilson Sausage Feed at the IOOF Hall in White Bird, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can eat buffet or take out. Cost is $8 per adult and $4 per child under four. Three-pound chubs of sausage prepared by Mt. View Specialty Meats, of Riggins, will be available for $13. Volunteers are needed to help with setting up on Saturday and cooking and serving Sunday morning. Pleasant View Baptist has volunteered to do the cleanup when it is over. Sounds like a pretty good day! Great breakfast in the morning, an ATV ride in the spring, then good friends gathered around the BBQ on the Snake River.
A big thank you goes out to the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department and the Quick Response Unit for their hard work and dedication. They responded to the two-car accident last week, where both cars caught on fire. They put the fires out and rendered aid until the ambulances arrived. They have put in many hours of training and preparation for incidents such as this. Let them know you appreciate all they do.
2021 Royal Gem Rebekah Lodge #13 Scholarship: The Royal Gem Rebekah Lodge #13, of White Bird, is offering scholarships to its area seniors. The Rebekah organization takes pride in helping the community in many ways, one being education. This is open for high school and homeschool seniors that have future plan in attending a technical school, the military or university in the fall. The main stipulation is that you live in the 83554 zip-code area. Applications are open until Tuesday, March 30. For applications or information contact Beth Plagmann, (208) 839-2433. A special scholarship fund is set up for donations or memorials and can be sent to the Rebekah Lodge #13, PO Box 200, White Bird, ID 83554 to go toward any future scholarships. The Easter bake sale will be located at the hall the morning of April 3, the annual fund-raiser, with proceeds going to support the scholarship fund and the IOOF Hall.
Renee Keeler reports that Delvin is doing PT every day and has a CT scan on Tuesday. She thanks everyone for the prayers. Reminder: Fund-raiser for Delvin is March 20 at the Grangeville Eagles Club.
We will be having our annual Easter Egg Hunt this year on April 3, 11 a.m., at the WBRD building. We are so excited to be able to do this again. The hunt is for children ages 0-12 and will be a lot of fun. We will even have a drawing for a grown-up prize. Plan on staying for lunch, as we will be selling hot dogs, chips and a drink for $2.50. Proceeds go to next year’s event. We need some volunteers to help the day of the hunt and donations, since we haven’t had much time to reach out in advance. Contact Renee Farmer 208-839-2395.
Joaquin and Verna Lowe invite everyone to come by Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21, to help them celebrate 18 years of the Canyon House being in business. They are open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day.
