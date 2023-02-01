White Bird News standing

WHITE BIRD — FYI: The Corp of Engineers requires the dike along White Bird Creek be kept clear of brush and trees to allow for good water flow during the high spring water season. A crew from Pineda Post and Pole will begin cutting along the dike from the creek water line up to the easement, starting Monday, Feb. 6, weather permitting. They will need to cross private property to get to the creek in many areas. If you have any questions, call Sheryl Clark or Dean Heckman.

Barbara Lowe is looking for auction items for the Fireman’s Ball, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. The auction benefits local area volunteer fire departments. If you would like to donate an item or need information, give Barbara a call at 208-507-3292. Tickets can be purchased at the Hammer Down River Excursions office in downtown White Bird. Pick up a fishing license for 2023 while you are there.

