WHITE BIRD — FYI: The Corp of Engineers requires the dike along White Bird Creek be kept clear of brush and trees to allow for good water flow during the high spring water season. A crew from Pineda Post and Pole will begin cutting along the dike from the creek water line up to the easement, starting Monday, Feb. 6, weather permitting. They will need to cross private property to get to the creek in many areas. If you have any questions, call Sheryl Clark or Dean Heckman.
Barbara Lowe is looking for auction items for the Fireman’s Ball, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. The auction benefits local area volunteer fire departments. If you would like to donate an item or need information, give Barbara a call at 208-507-3292. Tickets can be purchased at the Hammer Down River Excursions office in downtown White Bird. Pick up a fishing license for 2023 while you are there.
A note from Deanna at the Wild Side Restaurant: “Attention all late-nighters! Due to a shortage of staff, we will be adjusting our hours back to 4-10 p.m., Thursday to Monday. We have had several requests to stay open later and larger groups who want just to hang out. With staff limitations, we will have to change our open hours. For those of you who just cannot wait until 4 p.m., there may be some middle ground. I am there a lot (cleaning, changing oil, prepping items, putting the inventory away, etc.), and with prior coordination, I can try to get smaller groups taken care of. Send a request through Messenger, and I will let you know if what you are looking for is a possibility. See you soon! On a side note, I am looking at mixing things up a bit and would enjoy your input. I am looking at different soups weekly or daily and would appreciate it if you respond with some of your favorites. I was looking at a tomato bisque or Mediterranean clam chowder (which is red, not white), both from scratch, but not sure about it. Let me know what you think and what your favorites are. Also, is everyone happy with the green beans, or would you like me to try something else?”
There was tight competition in the cribbage tournament this weekend. The 10 players ended up in a 4-way playoff, with Janis taking first place and Carolynn taking second.
It was cold, so thanks to everyone who came down to shoot on Sunday, we had 16 shooters. The top scores were Shane Paul, 24, Darrell Howard, 23, Eric Brimmer, 23, Bill Remacle, 23. There were two youth shooters: Peter Remacle, 7.
