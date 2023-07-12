WHITE BIRD — Dot McCulley asked me to send out a big thank you to Bryan Lowe and his helper for taking the time to go around town watering lawns, flowers and trees to keep them alive. The city is still under water use restrictions, so Bryan has been filling a tank out of the creek and then about every other day in the evening, spraying where the water is needed.
Last week’s column had a note about Brooke Myers looking for contributions to help her raise $3,000-plus to purchase a special computer program for her online special needs students. Thank you to all who helped her reach her goal. It will make a real difference in the learning of her students.
Is anyone looking for old vintage galvanized roofing? The Rebekahs are getting ready to do their exterior face-lift project on the IOOF Hall and would like to sell the old roofing. If you are interested and want to get information, contact Beth Plagmann at 208-983-4241.
Beth Plagmann’s daughter, Sara, works with a church in Arizona that is taking a mission trip to Kenya, Africa. The cheapest way Sara has found to take supplies with her is to check in as extra luggage. That said, if you have old luggage bags you would like to donate, give it to Beth or drop it off at the Baptist Church. Sara’s dad, Steve Dalgliesh, will take it down to Arizona in the near future. Sara is a grown-up White Bird lady and would appreciate the help.
This news may seem just a little dated, but I couldn’t get it in because of the holiday last week. Walt Lindsey reported that the 7th annual Cajun Boil on July 1 went well. There were about 200 people in attendance. Marcos Dominguez and the Midnight Highway provided live entertainment. A 1999 Mustang Convertible was raffled off and the lucky winner was Rosa Richards. Many thanks to all our wonderful sponsors who help make this event such a huge success every year. All proceeds go to the improvement of the White Bird Veterans Park.
