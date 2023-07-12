White Bird Crawdad Boil Mustang 2023 photo

Rosa Abbotts Richards (pictured) won the Mustang, auctioned at the White Bird Crawdad Boil held the first Saturday in July. She then gave the car to her friend, Jennifer Bruce.

WHITE BIRD — Dot McCulley asked me to send out a big thank you to Bryan Lowe and his helper for taking the time to go around town watering lawns, flowers and trees to keep them alive. The city is still under water use restrictions, so Bryan has been filling a tank out of the creek and then about every other day in the evening, spraying where the water is needed.

Last week’s column had a note about Brooke Myers looking for contributions to help her raise $3,000-plus to purchase a special computer program for her online special needs students. Thank you to all who helped her reach her goal. It will make a real difference in the learning of her students.

