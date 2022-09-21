WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Rodeo Queen tryouts for 2023 will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24. This is for young ladies, 13 to 18 years old. For information message Kami Fogleman.
Kathryn Van Acker sent me this note: “Salmon River Art Guild Regional Art Show and Sale: Inviting artists to enter the Regional Art Show in Riggins, on Oct. 1 and 2. Entries are accepted on Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PT)/12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (MT), at the Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street (behind the Chevron Station). More than $1,000 will be awarded. Categories are: Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor/Water Media, Other (Pastel, Drawing, Etc.), Sculpture and Photography. Artists must be 18 or older and there is an entry fee of $10 per entry with a limit of eight. Work must have been completed in the last two years. For information contact srag.idaho@gmail.com, www.salmonriverartguild.com, Sharon at 208-315-0534 or Marlene at 208-926-8820.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.