WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Rodeo Queen tryouts for 2023 will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24. This is for young ladies, 13 to 18 years old. For information message Kami Fogleman.

Kathryn Van Acker sent me this note: “Salmon River Art Guild Regional Art Show and Sale: Inviting artists to enter the Regional Art Show in Riggins, on Oct. 1 and 2. Entries are accepted on Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PT)/12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (MT), at the Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street (behind the Chevron Station). More than $1,000 will be awarded. Categories are: Oil/Acrylic, Watercolor/Water Media, Other (Pastel, Drawing, Etc.), Sculpture and Photography. Artists must be 18 or older and there is an entry fee of $10 per entry with a limit of eight. Work must have been completed in the last two years. For information contact srag.idaho@gmail.com, www.salmonriverartguild.com, Sharon at 208-315-0534 or Marlene at 208-926-8820.”

