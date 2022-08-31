WHITE BIRD — Thank you! “Save Your Hall” fundraising: Les and Polly Fischer and their team of helpers worked really hard on Mondays this summer to help raise funds to repair the IOOF Hall. Many people have contributed to this fundraising effort. The goal has been to raise $20,000 to put on a new roof, make many needed repairs, and paint the building. Thanks to a large number of generous donors, $17,500 has been given to this point. Contributions to help repair the hall can be mailed to Royal Gem Rebekah Lodge 13, PO Box 200, White Bird, ID 83554, as they still need to raise another $2,500 to reach their goal.
Another thank you goes out to firefighters in the area for so quickly responding to the lightning-caused fire on the Stowers Ranch. I was leading the Bible study at the Baptist Church in town when I saw the flash and remarked there would surely be a fire from that strike. Sure enough, as soon as Ken and Gale Gorrod got back to the Slate Creek RV Campground, she was posting pictures of the fire. The fire crews very quickly responded and were able to contain the fire in a matter of hours.
