WHITE BIRD — Mark your calendars for upcoming events and meetings. April 7, the White Bird Library Committee will begin holding its regular, monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. They will hold their meetings in the Fellowship Hall of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) is still active, planning shows and meetings this year. The first meeting will be held April 8, at the WBRD building (old school) at 10 a.m. There will be a huge show during Border Days at the Elks Lodge and the annual show in Riggins in October. A watercolor class will be held May 13. Also scheduled is a workshop with Kaye York and a gourd class in the fall. For information go to www.salmonriverartguild.com.
The Food Bank will be held at the old school building beginning at 10 a.m., on April 12. It is always the second Monday of each month.
Brian Lowe and wife, Barbara, have headed up the White Bird Volunteer Fire Department since 2017. Due to their very busy schedules, they would really like someone to take over the responsibility of fire chief for the town of White Bird. They have been instrumental in making major improvements in the equipment and facilities of the fire department. Many people have worked hard to accomplish the improvements, and they have provided much of the leadership that got it done. The need is for someone who has fire training or who is willing to get the training. Contact Brian Lowe with questions.
Renee Farmer and family worked very hard to bring back the Easter Egg Hunt this year. She reported there were 117 kids looking for eggs this year and 20 baskets and 40 raffle prizes were given out. Thanks to Dean Heckman and Steve Dalgliesh for taking down the old, chain link fence and to the Road District for the gravel for the new parking. The parking is not finished but what they have done so far has helped.
30 or more believers gathered at the battleground overlook to celebrate Sonrise Resurrection morning. The Lord blessed everyone with beautiful weather. 55 degrees, no wind and lots of sunshine. After the service, there was a breakfast at Pleasant View Baptist. Thank you to Judy Dillon for the great decorating and Susie Brust and ladies for the very good breakfast. As a special blessing, Jackie Gosselaar led part of the worship service and Jazmyn Cox followed the Lord in a baptism. Her mom, Joanie Trivett Cox, was the first person to be baptized in the new baptistery 20 years ago. A special day indeed!
For those who enjoy wetting their whistle, the Silver Dollar Bar has a new roof to keep you dry.
