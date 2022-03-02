WHITE BIRD — There will be a spaghetti dinner at the IOOF Hall this Saturday, March 5, 5-6:30 p.m. This is a fundraiser to help send local children to Camp Alacca in Harpster this summer. The camp is a very fun and exciting week for all the kids (different age groups each week) and makes a very positive impact on their lives. The funds raised from the spaghetti feed will be available to any children in the White Bird area who want to attend the camp. There will be a silent auction of baked goods (cakes, pies and cookies) as well as singing entertainment by the Good News Club. If you would like to donate some baked goods, bring them by the hall at 4:30 p.m. that day. There is no admission charge, but a donation is appreciated. For information call or text Velma Trivett at 208-451-5236.
Ruth Mahurin asked me to let everyone know there will be a gathering of friends to remember the life of Ron Mahurin. Ron lived in Slate Creek for 72 years and passed away on Sept. 21, 2021. The get-together will be held at the White Bird IOOF Hall on April 30 at 11 a.m. I will put this note in the column again when the date gets closer, but she wanted everyone to know ahead of time so they could get it on their calendar.
Put the Joe Wilson Sausage Feed on your calendar for March 20. This annual breakfast is held at the IOOF Hall in White Bird. I will give more details in the next column.
The weekly Cribbage Tournament at the Silver Dollar had eight players, with Steve winning and Rick coming in second.
In January, a truckload of logs was donated to Dick and Susie Brust and their daughter, Delsie Whinery, to get processed and sold to help with Delsie’s medical expenses. A group of men from White Bird and Grangeville cut and split about 17 cords of wood on a Saturday morning. Dick told me all the cords have now been sold. Delsie is back at St. Al’s in Boise, dealing with continued infections in her leg, but is praying she can return home soon. She would appreciate continued prayers as she deals with her amputation and rehab.
