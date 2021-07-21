WHITE BIRD — This is from last week’s column, but it bears repeating. With all the fires raging around us, none of us should need to be reminded to be fire safe and fire cautious. The water shortage continues to be of great concern to Brian Lowe, the fire chief, and city officials. All outside watering with city water is banned. White Bird residents are asked to be careful of their indoor water usage also as the city wells are having a difficult time keeping up with the water usage. This causes concerns for when the water is needed to fight a local fire. Be safe, be smart and continue to pray for the firefighters around the west.
If you have children or grandchildren, Pleasant View Baptist Church is holding a three-day Vacation Bible School, July 26-28; 9 a.m. - noon. A mission team of seven people are coming from Leoma, Tennessee, to help the church put on this special event. There will be a barbecue, ice cream social, adult worship services in the evening, a concert by Alesha Moore, who has made some recordings in Nashville; and lots of good learning and activities for the kids.
Sunday, July 25, at 5 p.m., is the Community BBQ (hamburgers and hot dogs); VBS registration party for the kids and the bounce house will be set up.
On Monday and Tuesday, July 26 and 27, 9 a.m. - noon, VBS for all ages. A 6 p.m. worship service. Mom and dad, bring the kids. The mission team will have activities for the kids during the service.
Wednesday, July 28, 9 a.m. – noon, are VBS activities. At 5 p.m. there will be a taco bar for the VBS families. At 6 p.m. VBS graduation rally for the kids, then a mini concert for everyone by Alesha Moore.
The Tennessee mission team will do a jet boat tour with Hammer Down on Thursday, July 29, then head back to Tennessee on Friday.
Sorry that this column sounds like a commercial for Pleasant View, but that is all the news I have. If you have something that you want in the column, give me a call.
The White Bird Library is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For a small library, right now, I’m reading a book about the early history of the Salmon River/White Bird area that is very interesting. The library also has Internet that patrons can use.
