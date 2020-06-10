WHITE BIRD -- In mid-June, Anna Ousley hands the reigns over to new owners of her beloved campground – Swiftwater RV Park. William Sifford, Pamela Bliss and Brett Bittenbender, all from McCall, Idaho, will become the new owners and are excited to begin this adventure.
Anna has owned and operated the RV Park since April 2004. Area residents are invited to stop by Swiftwater RV Park on Friday, June 12, between 4 – 7 p.m., to meet the new owners and visit with Anna and Duane.
Swiftwater RV Park is situated on the banks of the Salmon River, two miles south of White Bird. Learn more at www.swiftwaterrv.com
Rumors have been flying that the rodeo is canceling, and we are not. It will take place on June 19 and 20, at the rodeo grounds along the Salmon River. I don’t know who started the rumor, but if you want to know, call one of the committee members as to what’s going on…one phone call is all it takes!
Birthday wishes go out to Kasper Harvey, DeLaney Eller, Hanna Beach (14th), Steve Dalgleish (15th), Dean Heckman (17th).
Anniversary wishes go out to Steve & Shirley Crane (16th), Larson & Elaine Anderson (17th), Carl & Gretta Killgore (18th).
TidBits: Flag Day: With all the disruption going on these last few months and weeks, let’s remember that we are Americans and once again take pride in the American flag on June 14. This commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777 by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.
In 1916, President Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14th as Flag Day. Several people and/or organizations played instrumental roles in the establishment of a national Flag Day celebration starting as far back as 1861 and continuing to this day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.