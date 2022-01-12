WHITE BIRD — This may seem like it is too early to be promoting the Valentine Fireman’s Ball, but I would remind you how time absolutely flew by last year. So, Feb. 12, starting at 5 p.m., there will be a dinner, dancing, with “Vintage Youth” playing the music, and both a silent and live auction. The ball will be held at the Grangeville Elks Club. The proceeds will go to support local volunteer fire departments. For information and to reserve your ticket, contact Sandy Murphy, 208-507-1325; Barbara Lowe, 208-507-3292; Annelle Urbahn, 208-983-2333; Jared Andrews, 208-507-0833; or Brian Perry, 208-507-0506. They are accepting both monetary and item donations for the auctions. Our local volunteer fire departments work very hard in their free time to serve our communities in times of need, so please support them with your attendance and donations. Call or look for a poster around town for more details.
Congratulations to Paula Prewitt, who is the new White Bird Royal Gem Rebekahs’ Lodge president.
Delsey Whinery, Dick and Susie Brust’s daughter, is doing well after her leg amputation and is ready to get back home from Boise. I don’t know if she is missing Dick (Susie has been staying with her most of the time) but she said she really misses her cat!
The White Bird Store has closed permanently, so check out The Confluence for your last minute, “I knew I forgot to get something” needs. This note from the Confluence was posted on Facebook: “Here, at The Confluence, we are carrying more grocery items, so you don’t need to drive up the hill to get your necessities. Come, check out our selection at 125 Hoot’s Lane, White Bird, Idaho. Winter store hours are 7 a.m.- 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday; 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Sunday. We also have propane and premium non-ethanol gas!”
Sometimes, we would like our birthdays to slip by unnoticed, but everything about a pastor is out in the open, unconcealed! The church threw me a party and the kids sang me our special Christian birthday song. Evelyn Ross made a wonderful cake and cupcakes. I felt much love from everyone. Since Red’s Café has closed, the “church gang” has been eating at the Wild Side restaurant in downtown White Bird after church. They sang “Happy Birthday” to me as we walked in, just to remind me that I am getting old. We are really enjoying the great cooking of Joe and the very friendly, attentive serving of Deanna and Kaylee, their newest employee.
I saw a new “Gurney’s” vegetable catalog at the library on Saturday, and a Hammer Down Excursions ad on Facebook, so you know what that means – summer is on its way. After the last several weeks of snow, ice and closed highways, I am ready, ready, ready!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.