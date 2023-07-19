WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Christian School has a teacher! The board felt that at the start of July, it would not be able to find and hire a teacher in time for the 2023–2024 school year. However, the school board has interviewed and hired a wonderfully experienced teacher who is State of Idaho certified. Linda Hickman is a Grangeville resident and has taught schools in Taiwan, Nampa, and both Mountain View School District and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic schools. Because we did not have a teacher in place, we could not register students. Now, we are looking for students for the school. If you want to register your children or have any questions, call or message the school administrator, Gale Gorrod at 208-507-1784. It is possible there will be some scholarships available, so give Gale a call. Also, if you don’t have children and would like to sponsor a child, give her a call.
For the last several months (every 2nd and 4th Saturday of May and June) there has been a Community Get-Together held on the White Bird Area Recreation District grounds. This coming Saturday, July 22, will be the last one outside for the year. The time for this BBQ will be 5:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. We have been finding that the 4 p.m. start time is just too hot. Hamburgers and hot dogs are provided, so bring side dishes, pop, lawn chairs and friends. There were a number of cornhole games going on last time. Just keep an eye out for Payton Trivettt’s overhand throw. Hope to see the community come out and meet new people.
