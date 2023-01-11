White Bird News standing

White Bird

WHITE BIRD — A very belated “Welcome to 2023” to everyone. With early timelines and no real news, this is the first White Bird column for the year. As I typed the heading for this column, the publishing date of Jan. 11 startled me. The month of January is half over already! My prayer for all the readers is that this will be a year of joy and peace. May the Lord bless each of you.

One of the benefits of living in White Bird is the milder weather we have compared to the surrounding prairies and mountains. This allows activities like the White Bird Gun Club to hold shooting events in the middle of winter. This past Sunday, the gun club held its first shooting event for the season. The competition will run for 10 weeks and will end on March 12. I understand that if you missed the first shoot on Saturday and want to compete for the full 10 weeks, the first week can be made up this coming Sunday. The gun club opens at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The costs are $5 per round (25 targets); shells are $10 per box (25 shells). Here are the results for week 1 -2023 CPTA: weather was windy; there were 17 shooters. High scores: (adult) Paul VanAcker – 22; Kamron Brimmer -21; Shane Paul – 21; (Youth) Peter Remacle -6.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments