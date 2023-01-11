WHITE BIRD — A very belated “Welcome to 2023” to everyone. With early timelines and no real news, this is the first White Bird column for the year. As I typed the heading for this column, the publishing date of Jan. 11 startled me. The month of January is half over already! My prayer for all the readers is that this will be a year of joy and peace. May the Lord bless each of you.
One of the benefits of living in White Bird is the milder weather we have compared to the surrounding prairies and mountains. This allows activities like the White Bird Gun Club to hold shooting events in the middle of winter. This past Sunday, the gun club held its first shooting event for the season. The competition will run for 10 weeks and will end on March 12. I understand that if you missed the first shoot on Saturday and want to compete for the full 10 weeks, the first week can be made up this coming Sunday. The gun club opens at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The costs are $5 per round (25 targets); shells are $10 per box (25 shells). Here are the results for week 1 -2023 CPTA: weather was windy; there were 17 shooters. High scores: (adult) Paul VanAcker – 22; Kamron Brimmer -21; Shane Paul – 21; (Youth) Peter Remacle -6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.