WHITE BIRD —- The White Bird Community Library wants to let our community know it is working on the 2022 edition of the calendar. Now is the time for folks to make any changes to listings on the calendar for their families. We have edit sheets at the library. People can stop by when they are open and give them changes. Or they may call and leave a message 208-507-3240. For those who are new to the area, this calendar features some aspect of history in the White Bird/Salmon River region. The 2021 calendar featured past rodeo queens and the history of surrounding area rodeos. The calendars are always very informative and help keep track of the birthdays and anniversaries of residents. The sale of the calendars helps to financially support the library.
Pleasant View Baptist held a very successful Vacation Bible school last week. A mission team of seven people from Leoma, Tennessee, came to help the church. 34 children registered for the VBS. It was amazing to watch all that was going on during the week as the team and church members worked together to bless the children. The graduation on Wednesday was amazing, as 75 or 85 (depends on who counted) were in attendance. The joy, laughter and excitement were evident in all that went on, even with the 100-degree heat. The temperatures didn’t keep the kids out of the bounce house and made the ice cream that much more enjoyable. The mission team is already making plans to return next year. A big thank you to Emmanuel Baptist Church, of Cottonwood, for the loan of their church bus. It was almost like “heaven” (see picture).
This writer took his first jet boat tour up to the Hell’s Canyon Dam. The mission team from Tennessee and some church members took the tour with Hammer Down tours and we had a blast! Homer Brown was the captain and Karl Spencer was the assistant. They both did a great job. I was amazed by the number of boats and rafts that were on the river. We encountered several Killgore Adventure jet boats on the trip and their passengers looked like they were having just as much fun as we were. It is truly an amazing part of the world we are privileged to live in.
