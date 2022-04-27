White Bird News standing

White Bird

WHITE BIRD — A note from Darla Brumley (leader of this year’s community Easter egg hunt): “Thank you to all who donated, helped and attended the snowy Easter egg hunt, it was a little wet and cold, but it didn’t stop the enthusiasm. A special thanks to Barb and Bryan, for doing the hot dogs, Gerry and Jake, for announcing; and all the egg counters and helpers who made it through the chaos. We appreciate the community for their support of this fun event for the kids. Hope you all had a wonderful Easter. Thanks again!”

There will be a gathering of friends to remember the life of Ron Mahurin, who lived in Slate Creek for 72 years and passed away on Sept. 21, 2021. The get-together will be held at the White Bird IOOF Hall on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m.

There will be a memorial service for John Glover at the White Bird Veterans Memorial Park in White Bird on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m.

