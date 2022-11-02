WHITE BIRD — November is here and it’s time to talk turkey (if you can find one). The Rebekahs will be holding their annual Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the IOOF Hall. Bingo will start at 10 a.m. and the meal will be served from noon until it’s gone. The cost for the meal is $7 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and $2 for kids 5 and under. The proceeds go to support various Rebekah projects that help our community. Also, the White Bird Library will have its 2023 calendars available for purchase. The theme for this coming year is again “Pack Strings.” This year’s history and pictures for each month are very interesting so don’t miss out on getting next year’s calendar. The calendars make great stocking stuffers!
Everyone is welcome to join Pleasant View Baptist’s Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 20. The dinner will be held following the morning worship service, so about 11:30 a.m. Even if you don’t attend the church or come to the service, you are invited to come and eat what I am sure will be a wonderful meal.
